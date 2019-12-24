Some women are fond of styling their nails by nail-art or other means but you can allow your natural nails to breathe by leaving them to grow naturally.

Some have also tried to grow their nails naturally but they end up breaking halfway. Well, there's a solution to that. With the help of powerful nail treatments, growing your healthiest nails ever starts with fine-tuning your everyday habits.

Then, you apply homemade treatments to your nails. Here is a list of natural remedies for strengthening weak nails.

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the best home remedies for nail strengthening [Health and Fitness City] Health and Fitness City

Coconut oil is one of the best home remedies for nail strengthening. It contains saturated fat which moisturizes your nails and keeps nail infection at bay. You can apply lukewarm coconut oil directly to your nails and massage in a gentle manner for 5 minutes. It improves blood circulation in the nail bed. Do it twice or thrice a day.

2. Lemon juice

Lemon juice helps strengthen your nails and brightens your nails [ece-auto-gen]

Lemon juice helps strengthen your nails and brightens them as well. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to one tablespoon of lemon juice. Heat this mixture until it is warm to touch. Use a cotton ball to apply it to your nails and wear your gloves overnight to cure the weak nails.

3. Shea butter

Shea butter moisturizes and strengthen the nails [AFP] AFP

Shea butter is a wonderful moisturizer. Rub natural Shea butter to your nail bed and cuticles for 20 minutes. It helps nourish them and keeps them strong. It also heals damaged nail beds and cuticles.