3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

As much as we love switching up our looks, some hairstyles are notorious edge snatchers, subtly thinning out that frontline until, well, there’s not much left to frame.

High tension styles

Let's talk about the main culprits: high-tension hairstyles. We're looking at you, ponytails tighter than security at the Jubilee House, braids that could pull a truck, and weaves woven with the might of Hercules.

While these styles snatch edges quicker than a cat pounces on a laser dot, they also come with a painful bonus - headaches and scalp stress.

The constant tug on your roots can weaken hair follicles, leading to thinning or even permanent hair loss. Remember, your scalp's cry for help isn't a background score to ignore.

The heat-inspired styles

Next in line are the heat styling tools. Straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers, oh my! While they transform hair from drab to fab in minutes, excessive heat without proper protection vaporizes moisture, leaving edges brittle and prone to breakage.

It's a high-heat heist, where your edges are the unfortunate victims. A little moderation and a lot of heat protectant can go a long way in keeping your hairline off the endangered list.

Chemical relaxers

Diving into the chemical pool with relaxers and dyes without a second thought? These potent potions can strip away your hair's natural defenses, leaving edges weaker than a sandcastle at high tide.

The harsh reality is that chemical treatments, while offering a new look, can compromise the integrity of your hair, especially around the delicate hairline area.

Think of it as a balancing act between aesthetics and hair health, where sometimes, less is truly more.

How to preserve your edges

Losing edges isn't a foregone conclusion. It's a wake-up call to style smarter, not harder. Opt for looser hairstyles, take breaks between intense styling sessions, and treat your hair to deep conditioning and protective products.