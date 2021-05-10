Common myths about stomach ulcers

Stomach ulcer is quite common. It is characterized by stomach pain, feeling bloated, nauseous, flatulence and diarrhoea.

It is caused by a bacteria called helicobacter pylori and frequently using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen.

Eating spicy food causes ulcer - This is false. Red ball peppers are said to be good for ulcers. However, if eating spicy foods doesn’t sit well with your stomach, take less of it.

Drink milk if you have stomach ulcers– Milk aggravates acid reflux. You might need to stay away from it.

You can drink alcohol if you have stomach ulcers – This is false. Alcohol irritates and damages the digestive tract.