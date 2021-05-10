RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Common myths about stomach ulcers

Temi Iwalaiye

There are certain myths surrounding stomach ulcer that are entirely false

Stomach pain and discomfort are part of the symptoms of ulcer
Stomach pain and discomfort are part of the symptoms of ulcer

There are some common myth about stomach ulcers that are so popularly passed around we have come to accept them as truth.

Stomach ulcer is quite common. It is characterized by stomach pain, feeling bloated, nauseous, flatulence and diarrhoea.

It is caused by a bacteria called helicobacter pylori and frequently using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen.

Eating spicy food causes ulcer - This is false. Red ball peppers are said to be good for ulcers. However, if eating spicy foods doesn’t sit well with your stomach, take less of it.

spicy foods do not cause stomach ulcers
spicy foods do not cause stomach ulcers

Drink milk if you have stomach ulcers– Milk aggravates acid reflux. You might need to stay away from it.

Milk do not help with stomach ulcers
Milk do not help with stomach ulcers

You can drink alcohol if you have stomach ulcers – This is false. Alcohol irritates and damages the digestive tract.

Stomach ulcer cannot be cured. You have to live with it all your life- This is not true. See your doctor for the drugs to take that can cure it

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

