There are people who for ages have been enjoying the amazing health benefits of coconut oil. Their health has always been in good shape and their skin, a mirror of beauty.

These people are particularly found in the Southern Pacific and other isolated islands where coconut is mainly grown.

However, owing to scientific research and personal experiences, that which used to be enjoyed by only a few set of people is now being accepted and appreciated around the world.

Known to contain properties that feed and moisturize the skin, coconut oil is arguably the best skin softener that helps deal with dry and hard skin conditions.

A simple rub of coconut oil on your face, hands and other parts of the body, is enough to give your body the needed moisturizing smoothness.

Read on to find out some of the amazing benefits of using coconut oil on your skin.

1. Coconut oil condition and soothes the skin

Coconut oil is a very good agent of skin conditioner. It absorbs into the skin quickly and leaves it silky and smooth. Applying a small amount to your face and body every morning and night after a shower performs the magic with ease.

2. Coconut oil cleanses and tones the skin

Unlike most laboratory products, coconut oil does not only moisturize the skin, it also cleanses it.

As a matter of fact, users of coconut oil need not have a cabinet of cosmetics because coconut oil is an all in one product.

Beauticians have even gone further to say that coconut oil is a fantastic makeup remover – and even works on waterproof mascara.

All you need do is to put a few drops on a cotton ball and gently wipe your eyes and the rest of your face to remove makeup.

And guess what? The coconut oil will leave the skin hydrated and soft.

3. Coconut oil reduces acne

Coconut oil is an anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory natural product. And this is because of the fatty acid content in it.

However, coconut oil helps to minimize the breakouts of acne and also keep the pores dirt free. It also soothes inflammation that often accompanies severe acne, and helps to alleviate the red dry skin that acne can cause.

4. Coconut oil can be used as a sunscreen

It can be argued that sunscreen is the difference between people with good skin and those with not-so-good skin.

Interestingly, this is where coconut oil comes in.

Unarguably, there are various types of sunscreen product that are available to buyers.

But considering the fact these numerous sunscreen products have gone through a lot of chemicalize process, it is, therefore, advisable to opt for a virgin coconut oil comes with no chemicals.

All you need do is simply apply a thin layer of the oil on your skin before you head out.

Studies on people with dry skin have affirmed the effectiveness of coconut oil as a moisturizer as further studies have indicated the efficiency of coconut oil in offering protection from the harmful UV rays.

Though coconut oil can provide an SPF of about 8 (which is not very high in terms of offering sun protection), it can still be used since it hydrates the skin, making it less prone to burning.

5. Coconut oil helps to prevent premature aging

Studies have shown that the cause of premature aging of the skin is as a result of oxidative stress due to UV rays, environmental pollution.

Also included to the causes of early aging are injuries caused to the skin by rough handling and use of harsh chemicals.

Coconut oil, on the other hand, can help prevent premature aging in several ways. It is gentle on the skin as a moisturizer and exfoliates without abrading the skin.