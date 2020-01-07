Squats are considered the ultimate lower body exercise, which should always be a part of every woman's workout routine.

It’s super easy to perform, requires no equipment, and it can be done just about anywhere. However, many people are skeptical about the impact it has on butt size. Yes, squats are great if you're looking to increase your overall lower-body strength and size, but you're going to need to implement other exercises for a major booty transformation.

Squats helps to strengthen the muscle and tone the glutes [ece-auto-gen]

Squats help in strengthening the muscles as well as toning your glutes, hamstrings, and core. And just like any other workout, the more frequent you do squats, the better results you will see. If done correctly and targets the right muscle group, then all your squat exercise efforts should tighten, tone and lift those bums.

ALSO READ: This fitness routine is all you need to increase your butt size

If you have a slim figure, developing your glutes with squats can help to enhance your butt and make it bigger.