Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

4. How to use green tea to get rid of belly fat

Green tea contains caffeine, which has been shown to aid fat burning as well as improve performance while working out. Another factor that makes green tea beneficial to weight loss is the presence of specific catechins (a type of antioxidant), which can boost your metabolism.

Try swapping your morning tea or coffee for green tea.

5. How to use garlic to get rid of belly fat

Garlic, like ginger, is also thermogenic, so can also increase your body temperature to help you burn fat more efficiently.

Research in the Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine journal suggests that garlic can actually decrease body fat by increasing fat oxidation.

Adding garlic to your savoury foods is an easy way to up your intake, while you can also try the unusual combination of garlic and honey, and combine the weight loss properties of both ingredients.

What you will need is 3-4 heads of garlic, 1 cup of raw honey, and a small mason jar. Start by separating the heads of garlic into individual cloves.

Don’t peel the cloves, just remove the outer layer. Fill the jar with the unpeeled garlic cloves.

Then slowly pour the honey over the cloves. Use a spoon to make sure there aren’t any air bubbles. Make sure that all of the cloves are covered with honey, and then put the lid on.

Allow the honey to infuse for a few days in the fridge or at room temperature and take a spoonful of the combination daily on an empty stomach.

A final thought…