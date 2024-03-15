5 sexual benefits of raw onions for men and women

Here are the sexual benefits of raw onions for men and women:

Benefits of Raw Onions for Men Sexually

1. Increases arousal and improves erection

ADVERTISEMENT

Quercetin, an antioxidant found in onions, is critical for increasing blood flow, which is required for sexual wellness. Proper blood circulation leads to arousal and better erections in men. Quercetin has been shown in studies to lower blood pressure and improve vascular health, which benefits sexual health.

2. Boosting testosterone levels in men

Onions are believed to have positive effects on testosterone levels, and testosterone is crucial for men to experience arousal and get erections.

A study published in the Journal of Phytotherapy Research found that rats fed fresh onion juice showed a significant increase in serum total testosterone levels.

Although further research is needed to confirm these effects in humans, the preliminary findings are promising for men seeking natural testosterone enhancement methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

3. Enhanced sperm quality through antioxidant protection

Different research has shown that onions increase sperm quality. In a research published in Mdpi when onions were given to rats, the semen quality improved in terms of sperm motility, sperm count, and sperm transit rate.

Benefits of Raw Onions for women

4. Reduces oxidative stress that cause infertility

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxidative stress can negatively impact reproductive health and sexual function. Onions, particularly quercetin, have antioxidant properties that can improve female sexual health by protecting the ovaries, enhancing fertility, and promoting a healthier reproductive system.

5. Increases libido

Onions, rich in nutrients like folate and vitamin B6, can help enhance libido by reducing stress and improving mood, potentially boosting sexual desire, which is influenced by factors like physical health, emotional well-being, and nutritional status.