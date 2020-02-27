Stretch marks are one of the nightmare’s every woman as it often causes some level of insecurity in some women.

Stretch marks occur due to the overstretching of your skin. The collagen ruptures during this process, thereby leaving stretch marks on your skin.

Getting rid of stretch marks can be quite difficult for people who stuck on what to do to clear it. Some people have spent their time and money getting some products that do not end up getting them the result they want.

This makes dealing with stretch marks more frustrating [ece-auto-gen]

This makes dealing with stretch marks more frustrating. From our research, we found out that natural products work better.

Castor oil has been known to supply the hair and skin amazing nutrients. When it comes to stretch marks removal, castor oil is your go-to.

This article will show you simple ways of using castor oil to treat those stretch marks.

1. Warm castor oil

This is one of the simplest ways of using castor oil for stretch marks [Pulse Nigeria]

This is one of the simplest ways of using castor oil for stretch marks. Castor oil provides your skin with moisture, which helps to clear stretch marks.

The antioxidants present in this oil helps to restore skin cells to a better state. When castor oil is in a warm state, the skin absorbs its nutrients better than when it’s cold.

All you need to do is heat the castor oil to a point where your skin can tolerate it. Apply it by massaging the affected area with the oil for five to ten minutes.

You can leave it overnight or wash it after an hour of applying it. Repeat this process and you’ll notice a change on your skin.

2. Castor oil and coconut oil

The combination of coconut oil and castor oil will make those stretch marks disappear [Style Craze] Style craze

The combination of coconut oil and castor oil will make those stretch marks disappear. The mixture of this oil will help you moisturize your skin and improve its glow.

Mix one tablespoon each of both natural oils and heat it to a temperature that’s tolerable for the skin. Massage the mixture onto the stretch marks and leave it overnight.

For this to work, you need to repeat this process every day.

ALSO READ: Tired of the unbearable heat? Here's how to cope with the current weather

3. Aloe vera and castor oil

Aloe vera is popular for its amazing effect on the skin [Style Craze] Style craze

Aloe vera is popular for its amazing effect on the skin as it stimulates the fibroblasts to produce more collagen. The production of collagen reduces the appearance of stretch marks.

Mix one tablespoon each of aloe vera gel and castor oil together. Heat the mixture to a temperature favourable for the skin.

Apply and massage the mixture onto your skin for about seven to ten minutes. You clean it off after an hour or leave it overnight, but the process has to be repeated daily.