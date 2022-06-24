A farm in northern Thailand experimented with cannabis to feed chickens instead of antibiotics.
A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens
Cannabis might be what chicken rearers need for their chickens.
Thailand’s government legalized cannabis this month, and it has already been put to good use. Even though the amount of cannabis in an item to be consumed must be 0.2%.
Researchers from Chiang Mai University's Department of Animal and Aquatic Sciences discovered that less than 10% of 1000 chickens died after being fed meals that contain cannabis.
The bird’s meals are prepared by crushing cannabis into their food and water without any antibiotics or drugs. Antibiotics in the chicken are generally unsafe for human consumption.
The chicken meat is called 'Ganja chicken', but it is more expensive because it is organic. However, the meat tastes better and is more tender than regular chickens.
Did the chickens get high or exhibit any abnormal behaviour? No, they did not.
Why is cannabis having such a positive effect on the chicken? Well, because it has bioactive compounds that promote metabolic activity which boosts the birds' immune systems.
