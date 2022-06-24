A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

Thailand’s government legalized cannabis this month, and it has already been put to good use. Even though the amount of cannabis in an item to be consumed must be 0.2%.

Researchers from Chiang Mai University's Department of Animal and Aquatic Sciences discovered that less than 10% of 1000 chickens died after being fed meals that contain cannabis.

The bird’s meals are prepared by crushing cannabis into their food and water without any antibiotics or drugs. Antibiotics in the chicken are generally unsafe for human consumption.

The chicken meat is called 'Ganja chicken', but it is more expensive because it is organic. However, the meat tastes better and is more tender than regular chickens.

Did the chickens get high or exhibit any abnormal behaviour? No, they did not.