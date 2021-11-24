RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to take care of your aged and sick parents

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Parents get old they fall sick, and dealing with ailing or sick parents is never easy.

Elderly people deserve love and care too
Elderly people deserve love and care too

It is difficult and gruesome to take care of a sick parent when you are married with kids of your own, or you are still in school, or have an overbearing workload.

Recommended articles

Care for the weak and elderly is very important in any society. Developed countries have retirement homes for the elderly but very few such homes exist in Nigeria.

Yet, the elderly and weak need to be taken care of, just like we would like to be taken care of when we are aged.

When it comes to taking care of sick parents, people have different opinions about it. Dare feels that once he has sent money for medical supplies then he has done his best for his mother. He also makes sure there are relatives at home to take care of her.

Faith would not mind her mother coming to live with her if sick. Even her mother-in-law can come to stay, especially if they are on good terms.

If you have a sick parent, you need to know how to take care of them.

Here are some tips:

If you are not the only child of your parents, that means you have younger or older siblings. If it is possible, each child should take turns taking care of the sick parent.

There will be many errands to run. It is like taking care of a newborn baby especially if their condition is critical like dementia. Getting a maid or house help means you don’t have to run many errands.

A live-in nurse requires a lot of money but they relieve you of the task of caregiving and also help monitor the health of your parent.

You can also put an aged parent in an old people's home, but make sure it's located in a place where you can visit them as often as you can.

If your sick parent is living with you, try to get as many toiletries and groceries as possible so you would not have to run to the store many times a week.

You have to ensure they are taking their drugs as prescribed.

Cooking meals every day and with the responsibilities of taking care of them will not be an easy task. However, they may have strict dietary requirements that you might need to work through. If you can outsource the cooking of their meals, do so.

Ultimately, taking care of a sick parent might have you feeling like you have to pause your life to take care of them, but love requires sacrifice.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to take care of your aged and sick parents

5 ways to take care of your aged and sick parents

5 cleaning hacks for tough stains

5 cleaning hacks for tough stains

Adele's reunion with her English teacher inspires 5 people to talk about their favorite teachers

Adele's reunion with her English teacher inspires 5 people to talk about their favorite teachers

Recipe of the day: How to prepare bole and sauce in your oven at home

Recipe of the day: How to prepare bole and sauce in your oven at home

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

How sex can help boost positive mental health

How sex can help boost positive mental health

5 reasons why you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons why you should consider having a court wedding

Vaginal Itching: 3 home remedies to get rid of this discomfort

Vaginal Itching: 3 home remedies to get rid of this discomfort

The Python: A revered symbol of worship in Nigeria

The Python: A revered symbol of worship in Nigeria

Trending

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Dark knuckles