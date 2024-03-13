5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

Procrastination is no small matter. It can lead to demotivation, dissatisfaction with work, despair, and even make you lose your job. Chronic or debilitating procrastination can cause serious stress and sickness.

How can you stop procrastinating?

You can’t change what you don’t admit. Recognise that you're delaying important tasks by doing virtually anything else. You do this by waiting for the right mood or time, waiting for inspiration, leaving items on your to-do list, reading instructions repeatedly without deciding what to do, leaving important tasks unfinished, and doing something else.

Try these strategies to stop procrastination:

Forgive yourself for past procrastination, commit to tasks; promise to reward yourself if you finish a task; ask someone to check on you; act without feeling like it; rephrase your internal dialogue—instead of saying you must do something, tell yourself you are choosing to do it; minimise distractions and aim to "eat an elephant beetle" first thing every day—do the unpleasant tasks first thing in the morning.

Strategies to overcome procrastination and focus on more enjoyable work

Bite-sized tasks: Break down big projects into smaller, manageable steps. Start with something you can easily do and build on that momentum. Plan It Out: Schedule specific times or deadlines for important tasks on your to-do list; this keeps you organised. Finish Strong: Don't leave things halfway! Make a final push to complete almost-finished tasks and experience the satisfaction of crossing them off your list. Minimise distractions: Adjust your environment to limit interruptions. Remove sources of distraction until the current task is done. Do your best: Accept that tasks will always pile up. Sometimes, your to-do list will not be totally empty.

Perfectionists frequently procrastinate because they would rather avoid undertaking a task they don't believe they have the skills to do. Don't let self-doubt and the fear of failure stop you.