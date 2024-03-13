ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

Temi Iwalaiye

Procrastination is not just being lazy; it is a deeply rooted habit that is difficult to overcome.

How to stop procrastination [istockphoto]
How to stop procrastination [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Procrastination is no small matter. It can lead to demotivation, dissatisfaction with work, despair, and even make you lose your job. Chronic or debilitating procrastination can cause serious stress and sickness.

How to avoid procrastination [istockphoto]
How to avoid procrastination [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t change what you don’t admit. Recognise that you're delaying important tasks by doing virtually anything else. You do this by waiting for the right mood or time, waiting for inspiration, leaving items on your to-do list, reading instructions repeatedly without deciding what to do, leaving important tasks unfinished, and doing something else.

Try these strategies to stop procrastination:

Forgive yourself for past procrastination, commit to tasks; promise to reward yourself if you finish a task; ask someone to check on you; act without feeling like it; rephrase your internal dialogue—instead of saying you must do something, tell yourself you are choosing to do it; minimise distractions and aim to "eat an elephant beetle" first thing every day—do the unpleasant tasks first thing in the morning.

  1. Bite-sized tasks: Break down big projects into smaller, manageable steps. Start with something you can easily do and build on that momentum.
  2. Plan It Out: Schedule specific times or deadlines for important tasks on your to-do list; this keeps you organised.
  3. Finish Strong: Don't leave things halfway! Make a final push to complete almost-finished tasks and experience the satisfaction of crossing them off your list.
  4. Minimise distractions: Adjust your environment to limit interruptions. Remove sources of distraction until the current task is done.
  5. Do your best: Accept that tasks will always pile up. Sometimes, your to-do list will not be totally empty.
ADVERTISEMENT

Perfectionists frequently procrastinate because they would rather avoid undertaking a task they don't believe they have the skills to do. Don't let self-doubt and the fear of failure stop you.

Hope these tips help but you should know that prolonged or debilitating procrastination may be linked to ADHD, OCD, anxiety, and depression, and it is recommended that you seek professional help.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

London by Lagos by car: Pelumi Nubi arrives in Lagos in 10 days

10 morning habits that cause weight gain

10 morning habits that cause weight gain

5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

5 tips to stop procrastinating - don’t read this later!

5 reasons you’re waking up with severe headache

5 reasons you’re waking up with severe headache

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

How to make money on Facebook

How to make money on Facebook

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Avoid spraying perfume on these 5 parts of your body

Avoid spraying perfume on these 5 parts of your body

Step-by-step guide on the right way to use a pregnancy test strip

Step-by-step guide on the right way to use a pregnancy test strip

Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan

What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Fruits and vegetables that increase your life span [Adobestock]

These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

How to increase vaginal wetness [soulfactors]

Make her water: 5 drinks that increase vaginal wetness