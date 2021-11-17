There are so many ointments people sell and use nowadays to get pinker lips. These ointments have many toxic and harmful chemicals and can lead to more damage than it is worth.
Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips
Using natural remedies for pinker lips prevents adverse reactions from chemical-based products.
Dark lips are caused by lifestyle choices like smoking, hyperpigmentation or it could be genetic. Vitamin deficiency, allergies and harsh weather conditions can also lead to dark lips.
Some people are uncomfortable with having their lips dark. If they want pink lips, they can try the natural route to reach this.
Use the following natural remedies:
1. Turmeric and milk
Turmeric inhibits the production of melanin and that helps to lighten the skin. Mix turmeric powder with a tablespoon of milk and place it on your lips for five minutes. Then wash it away with cold water.
2. Lemon and sugar
Lemon and sugar can be used to exfoliate the lips. Extract the juice from the lemon and add some sugar to it, rub your lips with it and leave it till the next morning.
3. Coconut Oil
Consistently rub coconut oil on your lips and watch them get lighter.
4. Aloe vera
Aloe vera can brighten the skin and also lighten the lips because it acts as a melanin inhibitor. Apply some to your lips and when it is dried, clean it off with warm water.
You could also add some honey to the mix for a better effect.
5. Beetroot
Beetroot can give pinker lips. Extract juice from a peeled beetroot. Apply it on your lips and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off.
As a bonus, drink a lot of water to keep your lips hydrated.
