Health benefits of red palm oil

Ekong John Akwa

Red palm oil is from the fruit of the African oil palm.

Palm oil
Palm oil

It’s been an important type of oil for several millennia. It is one of the most produced oils in the world. Studies shows that palm oil is rich in antioxidants, which is vitamin E.

The vitamin E is vital for keeping your immune system healthy and for helping your cells communicate effectively. Consuming enough vitamin E in your diet can reduce your risk of heart disease, certain forms of cancer, and age related macular degeneration.

Aside from all of these, palm oil has lots of health benefits:

  • Palm oil help increase the amount of vitamin A you consume, which is a critical vitamin for your retinas and general eye health. In summary, it helps to improve eyesight.
  • It protects against heart disease
  • It helps to manage diabetes
  • Palm oil contains the form of vitamin E, known as tocotrienol and it has been shown to protect brain tissue from dangerous free radicals more effectively than other antioxidants.
  • It improves the immune system function
  • It contains Vitamin K which boosts bone health and also acts as a blood coagulant.
  • Palm oil provides thorough conditioning of hair, thickens hair and reduces the rate of hair breakage or fall by making it stronger.
  • It helps to reduce the adverse effect of chemotherapy.

A one-tablespoon serving of palm oil daily contains:

  • Calories - 120
  • Protein - 0 grams
  • Fat - 14 grams
  • Carbohydrates - 0 grams
  • Fiber - 0 grams
  • Sugar - 0 grams
  • Iron - 0.02 mg
  • Choline - 0.6 mg
  • Vitamin E - 34.43 mg
  • Vitamin K - 17.3 µg

Palm oil is not just a common cooking ingredient but contains components that are beneficial to health. Palm oil isn't just oil, it's the most valuable oil out there right now even in the global market its more valuable than crude oil.

