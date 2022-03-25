Health benefits of red palm oil

The vitamin E is vital for keeping your immune system healthy and for helping your cells communicate effectively. Consuming enough vitamin E in your diet can reduce your risk of heart disease, certain forms of cancer, and age related macular degeneration.

Aside from all of these, palm oil has lots of health benefits:

Palm oil help increase the amount of vitamin A you consume, which is a critical vitamin for your retinas and general eye health. In summary, it helps to improve eyesight.

It protects against heart disease

It helps to manage diabetes

Palm oil contains the form of vitamin E, known as tocotrienol and it has been shown to protect brain tissue from dangerous free radicals more effectively than other antioxidants.

It improves the immune system function

It contains Vitamin K which boosts bone health and also acts as a blood coagulant.

Palm oil provides thorough conditioning of hair, thickens hair and reduces the rate of hair breakage or fall by making it stronger.

It helps to reduce the adverse effect of chemotherapy.

Nutrition Information

A one-tablespoon serving of palm oil daily contains:

Calories - 120

Protein - 0 grams

Fat - 14 grams

Carbohydrates - 0 grams

Fiber - 0 grams

Sugar - 0 grams

Iron - 0.02 mg

Choline - 0.6 mg

Vitamin E - 34.43 mg

Vitamin K - 17.3 µg