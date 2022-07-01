Art Master Africa kicks off in its fifth edition

Art Master Africa is an annual competition that is open to artists and creatives across the Middle East and Africa region. The competition was incepted in 2017 in South Africa. Following its success, Art Master Africa expanded into the Africa region in 2019 and into the Middle East in 2021.

How to participate

Artists can enter the competition by submitting up to three original artworks of what ‘Celebrating Africa’ means to them. Entries should be sent to the BIC website here. Submissions will then be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of judges including artists, art professors, art collectors, as well as winners from the 2019 and 2021 competition, Gayi Eric and Oscar Ukonu. The submission phase will run from June 15,-2022 until August 31, 2022. Once the judging phase is completed in September, winners will be announced and celebrated by October 15, 2022.

Prizes to be won

First, second, and third place regional winners will be named Africa’s Art Masters, and celebrated in their respective countries. They will also receive cash prizes of USD2,000, USD 1,000, and USD 500 respectively. In addition to the cash prize, the first-place regional winner will get a dedicated personal online gallery as well as the opportunity to join the BIC Art Collection exhibited in Paris, France. National winners will receive a prize of USD 500 each.

To find out more about the Art Master Africa competition or submit an entry, visit the website here.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMarkTM by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

