7 Things you need to know about microblading

Now, imagine not having to deal with the constant struggle of drawing eyebrows every time you want to do your makeup. This reason is why some people opt for the microblading option.

Microblading is the semi-permanent cosmetics tattoo technique used to create the illusion of fuller eyebrows. It is an artificial, realistic-looking method of filling in your eyebrows.

Microblading is the process of implanting pigment into the basal membrane which divides the epidermis from the dermis layer of the skin to create fuller-looking brows.

It is the hassle-free solution to spending hours penciling in your brows only to end up with the shape entirely wrong. But before you decide to opt for microblading, these are some things you need to know.

1. The process may hurt just a little bit

Typically, a topical numbing cream is usually applied before the process, but expect some redness, mild swelling, and discomfort when the effect wears off. The level of pain generally depends on your sensitivity level.

2. Microblading is not for everyone

While your friend might be serving eyebrow on fleek, you need to know that not everyone is a good candidate for microblading. If you have sensitive skin, you need to steer clear. Those who tend to develop allergies may react to the pigment or experience contact dermatitis.

3. Microblading is not permanent

Microblading lasts only about one to three years depending on how you maintain it, so while you fall in love with your perfect lines, remember that they won't last forever.

4. Microblading is not the same as tattooing

While microblading adopts a tattooing technique, it is not tattooing. Microblading pigments will fade over time while tattoos are permanent.

5. Your artist can make or break your look

Before you choose to go for an artist, it is important to do your research. Go for a well-trained artist and also request to see the artist's previous works. Also, your safety is important, make sure the equipment's used are sterilized.

6. The healing process can take up to a month

Your new brows will go through several phases during the healing cycle. After the procedure, the pigment will appear very sharp and dark because the pigment has not yet settled in completely, but the color will soften gradually. Once the healing is completed, you will enjoy a pair of beautiful, new, and natural-looking eyebrows.

7. Aftercare instructions must be followed strictly