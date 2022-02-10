6 anger management techniques

Humor

Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor to help you face what's making you angry and, possibly, any unrealistic expectations you have for how things should go. Avoid sarcasm, though — it can hurt feelings and make things worse.

Breathing Exercise

It sounds basic yet, this simple exercise to the ear is usually potent in the heat of the moment. Usually, when we get angry, the Adrenaline and Noradrenaline hormones flood in the bloodstream, urging our brains to take offensive or defensive actions in stressful situations. However, with a simple breathe-in and breathe-out technique, the hormones responsible for our rage, at that moment, can be reversed.

Workout

Physical activity is an excellent remedy to still anger. Physical activities ranging from walking to running, lifting weights, doing push-ups, or other desirable activities can induce the dopamine hormone and reduce stress.

Focus on solutions

Rather than focus on the events and situations making us angry, that energy should be diverted towards an actionable solution to the problem because there is only so much anger can do.

Seek professional help