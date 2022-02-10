Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor natural emotion that resides in us humans. It is triggered by various reasons; some petty, others grave. Often when we get angry, we are forced to choose, reserve it- keep it in check, or the opposite. However, regardless of whichever option we make, they have positive and negative consequences. First, however, we must master how to manage this volatile emotion to have its resounding impact. Into whatever situation it is called into.
6 Anger management techniques
Keeping our temper under control may be difficult.
Humor
Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor to help you face what's making you angry and, possibly, any unrealistic expectations you have for how things should go. Avoid sarcasm, though — it can hurt feelings and make things worse.
Breathing Exercise
It sounds basic yet, this simple exercise to the ear is usually potent in the heat of the moment. Usually, when we get angry, the Adrenaline and Noradrenaline hormones flood in the bloodstream, urging our brains to take offensive or defensive actions in stressful situations. However, with a simple breathe-in and breathe-out technique, the hormones responsible for our rage, at that moment, can be reversed.
Workout
Physical activity is an excellent remedy to still anger. Physical activities ranging from walking to running, lifting weights, doing push-ups, or other desirable activities can induce the dopamine hormone and reduce stress.
Focus on solutions
Rather than focus on the events and situations making us angry, that energy should be diverted towards an actionable solution to the problem because there is only so much anger can do.
Seek professional help
Mastering anger management is a challenge for every individual at times. That is why it is required that professional counsel help out with anger issues if your anger seems out of control, causing you to do or say things you later regret and hurt those around you.
