5 types of people you will meet at an ATM machine these days

Here is how people act when they want to withdraw at a bank's ATM machine these days.

1. Those who come with 15 ATM cards

Those who took all their friend's and families' ATM cards and came to withdraw for everyone, and then you have to wait for them to do so. They will end up withdrawing all the money there.

2. Those bankers who are using their authority to cut the queue

Bankers might also come out of the bank to withdraw money for ‘official’ purposes when it’s not official.

3. Those who don’t care about the queue

These set of people are willing to push anyone, so they can withdraw. They do not care about the order, they came for chaos, as long as they can withdraw their money.

4. Those who complain a lot

Yes, we know the state of the country is bad, but have you considered standing in silence? We don’t need you to give a situation report.

5. Those who use a sob story to cut the queue