5 tips for escaping a car sinking underwater

Tips for escaping a car sinking underwater:

1. Stay calm

Panicking in a sinking car is understandable, but it can cloud your judgement and cost you precious time.

Research shows a submerged car can float for 30 seconds or more. Staying calm allows you to make clear decisions and take advantage of this critical window.

Your priority is getting yourself and everyone out of the car. Don't waste time trying to call for help.

2. Unbuckle everyone

Unbuckle yourself and everyone else in the car. If children are present, unbuckle the older ones first so they can help with the younger ones.

3. Don’t open the doors

Don't attempt to open the doors. The rushing water can slam them shut, causing injury or trapping clothing. Additionally, an open door will rapidly fill the car with water.

Some resources suggest opening the windows before unbuckling. The key is to act swiftly and complete both steps as quickly as possible.

4. Roll down the windows quickly.

The windows are your escape route. Roll them down as soon as possible, ideally before the water reaches them. As the car sinks, water pressure can make it difficult to open, even with automatic windows.

5. Get out

Get everyone out through the windows, children first. If you have a small child, push them out first, then immediately follow and grab them. Older children can be instructed to hold onto the car and assist younger siblings before they exit.