5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

David Ben

These five affordable Nike sneakers for men prove that you can enjoy the quality, comfort, and style of a reputable brand without spending a fortune.

Nike’s reputation as one of the most iconic sportswear brands in the world continues to see them break boundaries year in and year out.

The American sportswear brand is also known for its combination of style, comfort, and durability in footwear.

However, Nike is also notorious for producing some of the most expensive footwear in the world, and sneakerheads have been urged to be careful of falling prey to fake vendors.

Budget-Friendly Nikes every man should have in his closet
Budget-Friendly Nikes every man should have in his closet
So, we know that Nike is certainly a classy brand and quality never come cheap and that’s why we’ve selected a list of shoes for men looking to step up their sneaker game without breaking the bank.

In this article, we'll introduce you to five budget-friendly Adidas sneakers that offer both fashion and function.

When it comes to affordable and stylish Nike sneakers for men, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Nike Retro GTS
Nike Retro GTS
The Nike Retro GTS is a classic and timeless sneaker that combines a vintage aesthetic with modern comfort.

For just N50,000, you can give your wardrobe that retro-inspired feel which features a low-top silhouette with a durable canvas upper and suede overlay.

It’s perfect to ace that casual look offering a blend of style and functionality for everyday wear.

Nike Tanjun
Nike Tanjun
If you're seeking luxury on a budget, the Nike Tanjun is an option worth considering.

Tanjun's lightweight design makes it one of the 'must-have shoes' in your closet.

For N50,400, you can get these cool sneakers which are ideal for informal get-togethers, linkups, or even a stroll on a cold evening.

The Nike Tanjun is almost weightless and costs less than the normal Nike sneaker pricing.

Nike Tanjun
Nike Tanjun

The Nike Revolution 6 is a versatile and affordable brand of trainers suited for a variety of sports such as jogging and casual use.

This lightweight sneaker is somewhat more expensive than the Tanjun, but it is still ideal for daily workouts.

In general, Nike's Revolution series offers wearers support and style at a cheap price.

This shoe is recommended because it provides a light feel to the feet whether working out at home or at the gym.

Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low

Let's face it, Kings, there's a reason why the Nike brand prides itself on being one of the world's most exotic brands of trainers.

It's not just the price that matches the quality, but also the style and feel it provides simply by wearing it.

If you want to completely remodel your wardrobe, you may make a statement with these legendary trainers for just N63,000.

The Dunk Low is one of the most iconic trainers in the world, which is why it's a 'must have' for men who value fashion and function.

The Nike Dunk Low has become a sneaker culture mainstay over the years, delivering a timeless design that can be worn year after year.

Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature

The Nike Court Vision Low is a classic and versatile sneaker that combines retro design with modern comfort.

Quite similar to the Nike SB Low Dunk version, this sneaker is pretty much suitable for every casual outfit you can think of.

It’s comfortable and classy, thanks to its low-top silhouette and clean lines.

You can get this sneaker for N72,000 if you’re the type that’s obsessed with luxury, style and all-day wearability.

Remember that the prices of sneakers may vary based on location and promotions, so it's a great idea to check with local retailers or Nike's official website for the most current pricing.

