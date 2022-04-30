2face Idibia, Okey Bakassi and others attend Connak Foundation’s 10th anniversary and unveiling event in Lagos

At the event held in lago at the ‘Lagos Continental Hotel’, Connak Foundation held a press conference to meet with members of the press to highlight their journey so far, explain the reason for the CONNAK Foundation Lagos launch and unveiling in Lagos and wrapped up the night with a concert and amazing musical performance by the Legendary 2face Idibia.

The event was anchored by veteran comedians Okey Bakassi and Dan De Humorous with one of the major highlights being an impressive performance from Toiner B the winner of CONNAK Foundation Talent Hunt who serenaded the audience at the event event.

Founded by Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu a decade ago, the foundation continues to thrive under the leadership of a true visionary and philanthropist with a strong desire for excellence. As an advocate of poverty alleviation and grassroots development with a keen interest in child education and youth empower­ment, he started a scholarship program in 2012 that provided children from low-income families with free and quality education in secondary school.

In addition to access to free education, Connak Foundation provides school buses and all required educational materials that guarantees the children would remain in school. Connak Foundation further saw the need to help rural families to achieve income security, and self-sufficiency and as such started an interest-free business loan scheme for rural women to boost their trades and support their families.

The Foundation’s commitment is to redirect and groom the youths in rural communities who were about to be overtaken by social vices like drug abuse, kidnapping, rape, and cultism.

Speaking on what’s next for Connak Foundation, the CEO Mrs. Carole Emeka Sunday said, ‘to start with, we conducted a need assessment in Igando community, Alimosho L.G.A, and observed the challenge of access to clean and safe water. We have undertaken the installation of a borehole with complete water treatment and filtration device setup. This infrastructural development will alleviate the regular search and lift the financial burden of buying water amongst indigent families and guarantee access to clean, safe, and potable water’.

She added that, ‘It is our goal to strategically implement sustainable projects that resolve critical needs amongst the underserved population. We have already deployed our field resources to carry out need assessment surveys in the region, to guide us in channeling available resources appropriately’.

Connak Foundation is headquartered in the Federal Capital Territory, while the foundation works primarily in Abia State, Southern Eastern Nigeria. We started from Afugiri in Ohuhu land, Umuahia-North Local Government Area of Abia State and have since expanded our presence to the 3 Senatorial District in the State from where we are able to provide our service to rural communities in 17 Local Government Areas in the State.

In the last decade, Connak Foundation has successfully reached 10,123 youths and women in the eastern part of Nigeria and remains steadfast in its commitment to empower the youths and women through partnerships for sustainable development in our rural communities and the nation at large.

With countless recognition for its incredible contributions to humanity, Connak Foundation was selected to receive the prestigious 2019 International Strategic Partner Award presented by FaithCare Inc, Hartford, CT., USA. In 2019, the foundation was also awarded by ZAFAA Global Awards in recognition of her services to humanity.