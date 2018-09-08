Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died

news

Two nurses and a matron at a hospital in Lagos, have been arrested by the police following an incident involving the slicing of a baby's cheek. The latter reportedly passed away in their care.

The victim is a one-year-old twin identified as Favour Orogbu. According to Punch News, she was brought in to the Navico Clinic and Maternity in Ajangbadi by its mother Amaka to receive treatment after falling sick.

But unfortunately she died while getting medical attention. Reports confirm that her condition failed to improve while its twin sister Esther got better.

According to Punch News, Favour's right cheek was cut off when it died at the hospital on Friday, August 31, 2018. Her mum noticed the changes on her body while making arrangement to remove her corpse from the hospital.

“Last week Tuesday, around 10am, my twins were vomiting continually and I took them to Navico Clinic and Maternity.

"I paid N1,500 for the card before the matron attended to them. She asked me when the ailment started and I said about two days ago. She said their medical bill was 10,000 and I deposited N4,000. They were given drips.

“Esther was recuperating, but Favour’s condition did not improve. I met with the matron and she assured me that she would be okay.

"On Wednesday morning, her condition worsened. I complained again to the matron and she gave her an injection.

“I left to get the N6,000 balance that Friday evening. When I came back, she was still sleeping and taking another drip. In the night, she started breathing heavily. I rushed to call a nurse to attend to her. She took her to the matron’s office.

“The matron came to meet me outside and enjoined me to be calm. After a while, she came out again and told me that my daughter was dead. She asked me to make arrangements to remove her corpse immediately. I told her that my husband was not around and that I could not handle the situation alone.

“I called my sister-in-law to come to the hospital. I was somewehere at the hospital throughout that night. Around 5am, the doctor came to me again to ask about how I wanted to remove the corpse. Around 7am, my sister-in-law came and went to the ward where Favour was. She saw bloodstains all over the bed sheet that was used to cover the baby. She came back to ask me what was wrong.

“The matron brought her corpse out of the ward. On close observation, it was discovered that her face had been sliced off. She said it was a rat that chopped off her face. I went to report to the police at the Ajangbadi Police Division.

“The two nurses that were on duty that day and the matron were arrested. The nurses initially ran away, but they have been arrested,” the mother of the deceased tells Punch News who confirms that the matron Mrs. Victoria Ukwu expressed shock over the incident.

It gathered this in a chat with police spokesperson CSP Chike Oti. The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the police in Yaba is reportedly handling investigations to unravel the mystery.