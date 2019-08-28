The Federal Government has accused the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky of having a plan to turn Nigeria into an Islamic State.

The government said this in its response to a motion filed by Islamic Movement of Nigeria to challenge its proscription.

Recall that in July, the government proscribed the Shiites group following its incessant protests in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Recently, IMN members clashed with security operatives in Abuja while protesting to demand the release of their leader. The protest led to death of a police boss and a corps member serving at Channels Television.

In a 56-paragraphed counter-affidavit deposed by Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operation, FCT, Enyinnaya Adiogu, the government said IMN members do not recognise the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The affidavit states: “That from history and facts available, the Movement Called Islamic Movement of Nigeria founded by El-Zakzaky has its sole aim of creating an Islamic State,” the government said.

“That Sheik El-Zakzaky was heavily influenced by the Iranian revolution, which saw Ayatollah Khomeini take power in 1979 after the overthrow of the Shah in a popular uprising. Khomeini remains the Islamic Movement in Nigeria’s main inspiration.

“That members of IMN First pledge allegiance to Khomeini at their gatherings, and then to their local leader, Sheikh Zakzaky.

“The IMN views itself as a government, and Sheikh Zakzaky as the only legitimate source of authority in Nigeria and it does not recognise the authority of the Nigerian government, and views its leaders both Muslims and Christians as corrupt and ungodly.

“That the Islamic Movement in Nigeria began with a Shia Muslim university activist Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who became so impressed with the 1979 revolution in Iran that he wanted one at home (Nigeria).

“Later, El-Zakzaky went to Iran, ultimately becoming a Shia cleric. That at his return home, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky formed the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and turned it into a vehicle for proselytizing and gaining followers in 1990s.

“That till date, Sheikh El-Zakzaky enjoys the support of Iran in all the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, including the agenda to make Nigeria an Islamic State.

“That as a result of El-zakzaky Movement’s activities, many Muslim youths have converted to Shia-Islam of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.”

Earlier in August, the Federal Government accused El-Zakzaky of demonstrating malicious intent by seeking asylum in India, rather than the medical care he was permitted to seek in the country by a Kaduna High Court.