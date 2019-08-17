Following his alleged misconduct in India hospital, the Federal Goverment may bar the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from oversea medical treatment, Punch reports.

On Friday, August 16, 2019, the Federal Government while explaining the reason for the repatriation of the cleric, who was recently flown to the Medenta Hospital at New Delhi, India for medical attention said, El-Zakzaky demonstrated malicious intents that were capable of embarrassing the governments of Nigeria and India.

The government also accused the sheikh of seeking asylum in India instead of the medical treatment for which he was granted permission to travel to India by a Kaduna High Court.

However, according to Punch, top security officials have disclosed that the alleged misconduct of the Shiites leader in India confirmed intelligent reports that he planned to consolidate foreign support for his group.

A top intelligence officer, who spoke to Punch was reported to have said that the IMN leader might not have another opportunity of travelling overseas for medical treatment.

The source said: “I can tell you that it is very unlikely the Federal Government would allow him to travel abroad for treatment again. With what he has done confirming some of the security reports we had on him already, the government is not likely to allow him to travel abroad again, even if the court rules otherwise.”

“The government has always insisted that he (El-Zakzaky) could be treated within the country. Now that his activities in India, including how he planned to meet his lawyers, had been revealed, I bet the government won’t take a second bet on him.

“At least, the government will consider security reports before taking any decision, even with any court ruling.”

After his planned medical trip was aborted, El-Zakzaky returned to Nigeria via the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET911 around 12.05 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Upon his arrival, the cleric was immediately arrested and driven away by operatives of the Department of State Services, Punch reports.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Malam Ibrahim Musa confirmed the development, adding that the cleric did not reject treatment as claimed by the Federal Government.