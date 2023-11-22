Victony makes Afrobeats history as he features 14 artists on new song 'Ohema'

This groundbreaking track showcases Victony's genius, bringing together a formidable ensemble of 15 artists and the creative genius of three accomplished producers.

‘Ohema’ is a seamless fusion of diverse musical influences, transcending genres to deliver a captivating auditory experience.

The collaboration boasts a lineup of talented artistes, each contributing their unique style and flair, creating a musical tapestry that is both dynamic and harmonious.

Featuring verses from Crayon & Bella Shmurda, Victony's genius shines through as he assembles artists like Lojay, Ayra Starr, Rema, Bloody Civilain, Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez and more with one-liners, to celebrate 'Ohema'—a figurative expression of Afrobeats as the queen of everyone's hearts.

The synergy between Victony and the artists is evident throughout the track, offering listeners a journey through a kaleidoscope of sounds and voices.

The collaborative effort not only highlights Victony's ability to curate a diverse musical landscape but also celebrates the rich tapestry of talent within the Nigerian music industry.

Behind the scenes, the production team for 'Ohema' is a trinity of visionaries. The combined expertise of grammy-winning producer Rexxie, Blaisebeatz & Semzi brings forth a sonic masterpiece, ensuring that every note and beat resonates with precision and emotion.

Victony's 'Ohema' is more than just a song; it's a celebration of artistic collaboration and a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Nigerian music scene. Released and met with eager anticipation from fans, this single is already making waves, poised to become a chart-topping sensation and setting a new standard for collaborative creativity.