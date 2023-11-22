ADVERTISEMENT
Victony makes Afrobeats history as he features 14 artists on new song 'Ohema'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Victony features 14 artists on new song 'Ohema'.

This groundbreaking track showcases Victony's genius, bringing together a formidable ensemble of 15 artists and the creative genius of three accomplished producers.

‘Ohema’ is a seamless fusion of diverse musical influences, transcending genres to deliver a captivating auditory experience.

The collaboration boasts a lineup of talented artistes, each contributing their unique style and flair, creating a musical tapestry that is both dynamic and harmonious.

Featuring verses from Crayon & Bella Shmurda, Victony's genius shines through as he assembles artists like Lojay, Ayra Starr, Rema, Bloody Civilain, Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez and more with one-liners, to celebrate 'Ohema'—a figurative expression of Afrobeats as the queen of everyone's hearts.

The synergy between Victony and the artists is evident throughout the track, offering listeners a journey through a kaleidoscope of sounds and voices.

The collaborative effort not only highlights Victony's ability to curate a diverse musical landscape but also celebrates the rich tapestry of talent within the Nigerian music industry.

Behind the scenes, the production team for 'Ohema' is a trinity of visionaries. The combined expertise of grammy-winning producer Rexxie, Blaisebeatz & Semzi brings forth a sonic masterpiece, ensuring that every note and beat resonates with precision and emotion.

Victony's 'Ohema' is more than just a song; it's a celebration of artistic collaboration and a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Nigerian music scene. Released and met with eager anticipation from fans, this single is already making waves, poised to become a chart-topping sensation and setting a new standard for collaborative creativity.

This single comes ahead of Victony's highly anticipated Post Malone & Swae Lee collab set to drop in Q1 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

