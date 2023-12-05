Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards

Numerous videos have surfaced on the internet of the controversial artiste having an absolute blast at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Monday December 4, 2023. He was seen walking the red carpet with Skepta and his crew, attracting calls from the adoring fans nearby. The comedic singer posed gallantly next on the red carpet, dressed in his snazzy suit with his trademark no shirt beneath the blazer.

In an almost adorable clip, Portable had the widest smile after meeting singer Tiwa Savage, hugging her and calling her his "Godmother." Showering her with praises he said, "I don see my godmother, my godmother. God bless you mami. I'm happy to see you and God bless you."

The singer posted numerous pictures and videos to his Instagram account, carrying his fans and followers along on his fun at the award show. In a viral clip, Portable sang one of his songs to Skpeta, who sang along with him in a car.