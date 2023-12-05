Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards
Portable has showed up and showed out on the red carpet too!
Numerous videos have surfaced on the internet of the controversial artiste having an absolute blast at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Monday December 4, 2023. He was seen walking the red carpet with Skepta and his crew, attracting calls from the adoring fans nearby. The comedic singer posed gallantly next on the red carpet, dressed in his snazzy suit with his trademark no shirt beneath the blazer.
In an almost adorable clip, Portable had the widest smile after meeting singer Tiwa Savage, hugging her and calling her his "Godmother." Showering her with praises he said, "I don see my godmother, my godmother. God bless you mami. I'm happy to see you and God bless you."
The singer posted numerous pictures and videos to his Instagram account, carrying his fans and followers along on his fun at the award show. In a viral clip, Portable sang one of his songs to Skpeta, who sang along with him in a car.
Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Barbara Palvin, Rita Ora, Lily James, and many more also strutted across the red carpet at this year's event. The award show which serves as a fundraiser acknowledged and awarded many important figures like Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year; Sarah Burton for the Special Recognition Award, and Martine Rose for British Menswear Designer of the Year. Popular singer Sam Smith was the recipient of the Cultural Innovator Award.
