ADVERTISEMENT
Joeboy features BNXN, CKay, Oxlade on upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Joeboy has released the track list for his upcoming sophomore album 'Body & Soul'.

On May 15, 2023, Joeboy released the track list for his upcoming sophomore album 'Body & Soul'. The tracklist comprises of 15 songs including previously released 'Alcohol', 'Body & Soul', 'Contour', and 'Duffel Bag'.

There are a number of featured artists on 'Body & Soul' as Joeboy set to achieve both sonic depth and commercial appeal.

The album features Nigerian stars CKay and Oxlade both of whom have recorded huge international success. It also featured Afrobeats sensation BNXN, Hip Hop star Odumodu Blvck, ace producer Tempoe, and fast-rising singer-songwriter Kemena.

Listeners will also get to enjoy an interlude from content creator Agba Oli Ekun. On the international scene, Joeboy features veteran American rapper Ludacris who appears on 'Chicken, Spice, and Curry'.

'Body & Soul' would be Joeboy's second album since the release of his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness' in 2021.

The album already boasts quality songs in the form of the megahit record 'Alcohol' and the critically acclaimed 'Contour'.

The highly anticipated album is set for release on May 17 and it's expected to be in contention for one of the best albums released in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi

ADVERTISEMENT

