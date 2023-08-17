Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

According to TurnTable Chart, Nigeria's foremost music chart publication, Fireboy's hit single 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria.

The song has garnered a staggering 75 million streams from listeners in the country.

The smash hit single released in July 2022 as one of the lead singles off Fireboy's third album 'Playboy' enjoyed massive success which was primarily driven by Asake's unprecedented run.

Fireboy has previously dazzled listeners with hit singles like 'Jealous', 'Spell', 'Playboy', and 'Peru' which enjoyed massive international success after the remix with British megastar Ed Sheeran.