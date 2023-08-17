Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria
Fireboy's hit single 'Bandana' has recorded a landmark feat.
Recommended articles
According to TurnTable Chart, Nigeria's foremost music chart publication, Fireboy's hit single 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria.
The song has garnered a staggering 75 million streams from listeners in the country.
The smash hit single released in July 2022 as one of the lead singles off Fireboy's third album 'Playboy' enjoyed massive success which was primarily driven by Asake's unprecedented run.
Fireboy has previously dazzled listeners with hit singles like 'Jealous', 'Spell', 'Playboy', and 'Peru' which enjoyed massive international success after the remix with British megastar Ed Sheeran.
The incredible success of 'Bandana' in Nigeria is a testament to Fireboy's talent and Asake's fame that has seen him dominate the mainstream since he announced himself with 'Omo Ope' in January 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng