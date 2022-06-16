RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido shares media tour footage ahead of his show in New York

Afrobeats legend Davido AKA 001 has posted a video of his media tour in New York ahead of his show on Friday 17th June 2022. The show is part of his 'We Rise By Lifting Others Tour.'

Davido (TheGuardian)
Davido (TheGuardian)

The video shows Davido making a stop at SiruisXM where he spoke about his recent moves, his New York tour, and his upcoming album.

Davido also made a stop at The Daily Show where he spoke with Trevor Noah and he revealed his the motive behind his birthday fund raising and why he choose to give the money to orphanages around Nigeria.

'We Rise By Lifting Others Tour' has been to the UK where Davido sold out the 02 Arena. He also recently performed in Dubai becoming the first African to sell out the Coca Cola Arena.

New York fans will be eager to roll back the years with Davido as he will thrill them to his numerous hits and also entertain them with some of his new releases.

