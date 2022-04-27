Last night, the African Giant, who recently sold out Madison Square Garden, appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he discussed his journey since their last conversation, as well as how he was able to produce his grammy award-winning album.
Burna Boy narrates how he produced the 'Twice As Tall' album on Zoom
Burna Boy explains how he produced the 'Twice as Tall' album on Zoom, which earned him his first Grammy.
Burna Boy performed at the show two years ago, shortly after the release of his fourth studio album, 'African Giant.' Returning to the show last night, Burna Boy discussed how he was able to put together a grammy award-winning album during the lockdown.
See full video to his interview;
