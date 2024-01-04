Albums from Burna Boy, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade make Rolling Stone's all-time list

Across the different eras of Nigerian music, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, King Sunny Ade, and Burna Boy are three artists whose talent has traveled far and wide winning them the love of fans and critics from across the world.

In a new list of the 500 greatest albums of all time released by American Music media publication Rolling Stone, only three Nigerian albums made the cut.

Burna Boy's 2019 Grammy-nominated album 'Twice As Tall' was placed at number 330 and described as a project that showcases his compelling versatility through his exploration of Afro-fusion.

Afrobeat creator the legendary Fela Kuti's critically acclaimed and commercially successful 1975 album 'Expensive Shit' was placed at NO. 402. The album had the smash hit 'Water No Get Enemy' in a project that conveys Fela's fearless social commentary.