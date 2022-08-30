RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats street-hop sensation Bella Shmurda has released the teaser for his upcoming single which features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.

Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay (1)
Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay (1)

Details: Bella Shmurda is set to release a new single which he features award-winning Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay. The teaser was released on Tuesday, 30th August 2022.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

In the teaser, Bella was singing along to the song alongside an equally excited Omah lay. The video has seen sparked interest from fans who are excited to see a collaboration between two of Afrobeats' finest acts.

What fans should expect: Bella Shmurda is famous for his trademark street-hop style that combines catchy melody, and street-savvy lyrics delivered in pidgin and Yoruba to create a sensational tune.

Likewise, Omah Lay is a sensational artist whose penmanship, melody, and ability to use pidgin to deliver sophisticated lyrics have made him one of Afrobeats' finest Pop acts.

The upcoming single will see the two superstars combine their exceptional talent to deliver a sound that will appeal to both street and mainstream audiences.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

Trending

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix

Ruger, BNXN

‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

Burna Boy

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger