Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Details: Bella Shmurda is set to release a new single which he features award-winning Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay. The teaser was released on Tuesday, 30th August 2022.
Afrobeats street-hop sensation Bella Shmurda has released the teaser for his upcoming single which features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.
In the teaser, Bella was singing along to the song alongside an equally excited Omah lay. The video has seen sparked interest from fans who are excited to see a collaboration between two of Afrobeats' finest acts.
What fans should expect: Bella Shmurda is famous for his trademark street-hop style that combines catchy melody, and street-savvy lyrics delivered in pidgin and Yoruba to create a sensational tune.
Likewise, Omah Lay is a sensational artist whose penmanship, melody, and ability to use pidgin to deliver sophisticated lyrics have made him one of Afrobeats' finest Pop acts.
The upcoming single will see the two superstars combine their exceptional talent to deliver a sound that will appeal to both street and mainstream audiences.
