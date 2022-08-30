Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

In the teaser, Bella was singing along to the song alongside an equally excited Omah lay. The video has seen sparked interest from fans who are excited to see a collaboration between two of Afrobeats' finest acts.

What fans should expect: Bella Shmurda is famous for his trademark street-hop style that combines catchy melody, and street-savvy lyrics delivered in pidgin and Yoruba to create a sensational tune.

Likewise, Omah Lay is a sensational artist whose penmanship, melody, and ability to use pidgin to deliver sophisticated lyrics have made him one of Afrobeats' finest Pop acts.