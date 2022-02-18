Watch the official trailer for Native filmworks' romcom 'Cake'

The quirky Prosper Edesiri directed romcom follows the story of a talented baker who is caught in a love triangle between two beautiful women. 'Cake' stars Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Folu Storms, BBNaija Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman” Jibunor and Philip Asaya.

Speaking on the film, producer Dotun Olakunrin describes it as “a must-see because it sweetly captures the essence of modern-day romance in cosmopolitan cities and the attendant twists and turns.

"Prosper Edesiri tells the story quite brilliantly and cinema halls will be wowed with the good work done by the entire production team. Patience Ozokwor brings needed experience to a film that elevates the art of young Nollywood creatives.”

“It is heartwarming to see the transformation of the directors we have worked with, in the development of the film slate. Seeing them embrace the process and put it to work is very pleasing. The output is the better for it and it shows. I am very excited and cannot wait for the world to see the amazing films they are making,” Gukas added.

'cake' is one of the 12 films slated to be released through the collaboration between Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions.