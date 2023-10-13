ADVERTISEMENT
Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Victoria Island is just the first of six series Selasi has got in store.

Taiye Selasi has announced production for her comedy-drama series Victoria Island
Taiye Selasi has announced production for her comedy-drama series Victoria Island

Selasi, known for her novel titled Ghana Must Go (2013) and her Ted Talk Don’t Ask Where I’m From, Ask Where I’m a Local, has commenced writing of the film, which is expected to be a comedy-drama series with Lagos, Nigeria as main setting.

The story will follow the life of a Nigerian-American woman who returns to Lagos, newly-married to an oil billionaire, and launches an event planning company with the help of her friends in the home of the world’s most spectacular events.

In an exclusive with Deadline, Selasi revealed intentions to execute produce Victoria Island through her production company, Cocoa Content, alongside Nicholas Weinstockb, the executive producer of Severance and Escape At Dannemora, Fremantle, the studio that produced American Gods, and Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, the CEO of Known Associates Entertainment.

No details have been released regarding the cast, crew or when the principal photography for Victoria Island will commence, but Selasi revealed more projects are on the way.

She said, "Victoria Island is just the first of six series we’ve got in store... none of it would be possible without my dream team. I love you more than I can say."

Victoria Island promises an intriguing story and we will definitely be keeping our ears to the ground as we await more details in the coming weeks.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

