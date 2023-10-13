Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

Selasi, known for her novel titled Ghana Must Go (2013) and her Ted Talk Don’t Ask Where I’m From, Ask Where I’m a Local, has commenced writing of the film, which is expected to be a comedy-drama series with Lagos, Nigeria as main setting.

The story will follow the life of a Nigerian-American woman who returns to Lagos, newly-married to an oil billionaire, and launches an event planning company with the help of her friends in the home of the world’s most spectacular events.

In an exclusive with Deadline, Selasi revealed intentions to execute produce Victoria Island through her production company, Cocoa Content, alongside Nicholas Weinstockb, the executive producer of Severance and Escape At Dannemora, Fremantle, the studio that produced American Gods, and Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, the CEO of Known Associates Entertainment.

No details have been released regarding the cast, crew or when the principal photography for Victoria Island will commence, but Selasi revealed more projects are on the way.

She said, "Victoria Island is just the first of six series we’ve got in store... none of it would be possible without my dream team. I love you more than I can say."