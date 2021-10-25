RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaker Rogers Ofime to film movie on a moving train

The feature film titled 'Conversations in Transit' will be Nollywood's first-ever film to be shot on a moving train.

Rogers Ofime [Instagram]
Rogers Ofime [Instagram]

'The Johnsons' show creator, Rogers Ofime has confirmed plans to begin production of a history making feature film.

Titled 'Conversations in Transit', the feature which will be directed by Robert Peters will according to the producer, be Nigeria's first-ever film to be shot on a train.

Confirming the new production, Rogers revealed that his production company, Native Media had gained approval from the Nigerian Railway Corporation to film on one of the newly launched trains.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the unveiling of a new film experience, the first of its kind in this part of Africa. Great movie production has been achieved in Nollywood over the years. Native Media and our other colleagues in the industry have consistently kept the Nigerian flag flying," Rogers said.

“However, for the first time in Nigeria and in most of Africa, a movie will be shot almost entirely on a moving train. It is indeed a great feat for us at Native Media, the Nigerian movie industry, and Nigeria as a nation.”

Scripted by Tope Bolade-Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa, the feature film will follow the story of three women Hajara an heiress, Ini, an event planner and Adeola, a career woman on a train trip from Lagos to Ibadan.

'Conversations in Transit' will star veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo alongside Rhama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Yvonne Nelson among others.

Rogers new movie come less than two years after releasing his 26-episode historical epic 'The Mystic River,' on the streaming platform Netflix.

