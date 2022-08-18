RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

"Laugh away your sorrow" — Really, that's what we have been doing.

Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi]
Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi]

Maybe with everything going the way it is in the world right now, laughter is the only medicine to heal our aching hearts and keep our sanity.

Despite the unfortunate incidents this just-starting century has birthed, it has also managed to birth some extremely funny movies and comedians.

Forget the subgenre of comedy that you are looking for, you will be sure to laugh heartily when you see these films.

Don't see them to write a critique, see them to enjoy them.

Directed by Jade Osiberu, ‘Sugar Rush’ promises extremely funny moments well articulated by Bimbo Ademoye and Bisola Aiyeola. It is a funny adventure comedy married to a soulful family drama.

'Sugar Rush'
'Sugar Rush' Pulse Nigeria

The record-breaking film didn't just break records based on frivolities. It also didn't make it to the top of many people's list of best 2020 movies merely because of its cast; it promises and delivers really funny and entertaining sequences that will keep you engaged.

'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele] Pulse Nigeria

The cast ensemble of ‘Gold Statue’ breathes nothing but humor. Even though the genre of the film is adventure, it delivers largely on humorous elements and that's the film's greatest win.

Tade Ogidan's 'Gold Statue' movie [Amazon]
Tade Ogidan's 'Gold Statue' movie [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

Before the takeover by ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, The Wedding Party was sitting comfortably at the top of the list being the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time.

This is largely because of the entertainment the film provides. The comedic sequence will live rent-free in anyone's head.

The Wedding Party
The Wedding Party ece-auto-gen

Biodun Stephen has managed to carve a niche for herself with her extremely funny films.

She has managed to create a way to discuss topical issues while drawing out humor from the audience. Isn't that what comedy is loosely about? The ability to present serious issues in an unserious way?

Breaded Life
Breaded Life Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Biodun Stephen, The movie focuses on one young woman's love for her family, and how this love reunites her family.

Femi Jacobs, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Kunle Remi and Ronke Ogunsanya are the stars of this comedy and they will surely make you laugh.

'Introducing The kujus' poster [Instagram/@biodunstephen]
'Introducing The kujus' poster [Instagram/@biodunstephen] Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan this movie might not be big on strong plot structure but it will succeed in drawing giggles here and there from you, and make you provide belly laughter.

The combination of Bovi and Nkem Owoh is a delight in the area of comical delivery.

