Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Adim Williams directed flick was released in 2002.

Atlanta features clip from 'Sharon Stone' Nollywood movie
Atlanta features clip from ‘Sharon Stone’ Nollywood movie

Genevieve Nnaji recently made a surprise cameo appearance on the latest episode of FX’s ‘Atlanta’.

Going by videos making the rounds on social media, a short clip of the Adim Williams directed hit film ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on the show’s episode six of season three.

In the viral video, the Nollywood film is playing in a Nigerian restaurant where Lakeith Stanfield’s character is eating. He comments on the film’s title and adds that it has a sequel.

Released in 2002, ‘Sharon Stone’ was one of the career-defining roles of Genevieve Nnaji’s career. The superstar actress stars at the titular character, a manipulative young woman hellbent on breaking hearts for the pleasure of it.

The hit film also starred Emeka Enyiocha, Steph-Nora Okere, Brian Lawson, Kunle Coker and Peter Bunor.

Atlanta’s Nollywood cameo will be a first on the FX produced show led by show creator Donald Glover. The show also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beets.

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile major Hollywood media outlets confirmed some weeks ago, that Glover had signed on Malia Obama as a writer for his newly confirmed untitled Amazon series.

The Emmy winner signed an eight-figure deal with the streamer earlier on in the year with the untitled show set to be based on a Beyoncé-like character.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

