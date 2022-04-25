Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Going by videos making the rounds on social media, a short clip of the Adim Williams directed hit film ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on the show’s episode six of season three.

In the viral video, the Nollywood film is playing in a Nigerian restaurant where Lakeith Stanfield’s character is eating. He comments on the film’s title and adds that it has a sequel.

Released in 2002, ‘Sharon Stone’ was one of the career-defining roles of Genevieve Nnaji’s career. The superstar actress stars at the titular character, a manipulative young woman hellbent on breaking hearts for the pleasure of it.

The hit film also starred Emeka Enyiocha, Steph-Nora Okere, Brian Lawson, Kunle Coker and Peter Bunor.

Atlanta’s Nollywood cameo will be a first on the FX produced show led by show creator Donald Glover. The show also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beets.

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile major Hollywood media outlets confirmed some weeks ago, that Glover had signed on Malia Obama as a writer for his newly confirmed untitled Amazon series.