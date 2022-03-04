Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Fiyin Gambo, from a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu alongside Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo, the film follows the lives of Eddy, Jite and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late twenties struggling to make it in life.

Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

'The Blood Covenant' stars Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Chimezie Imo, and others.

Speaking on the film, director Fiyin Gambo said he couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform on which to make this all-important movie.

“From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me. I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story.”

Principal photography for the Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo produced film kicked off in October 2021 with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer.

The thriller will debut in cinemas from April 15, 2022.