RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The gripping new feature film is poised as a call to action against money rituals.

BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot]
BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot]

Inkblot Productions, in collaboration with Filmone Entertainment, is set to kick off 2022 with a bang releasing 'The Blood Covenant', a feature film tackling the evils of money rituals.

Recommended articles
BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot]
BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot] Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Fiyin Gambo, from a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu alongside Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo, the film follows the lives of Eddy, Jite and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late twenties struggling to make it in life.

Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot]
BTS for 'The Blood Covenant' movie [Inkblot] Pulse Nigeria

'The Blood Covenant' stars Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Chimezie Imo, and others.

Speaking on the film, director Fiyin Gambo said he couldn’t have asked for a bigger platform on which to make this all-important movie.

From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me. I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story.”

Principal photography for the Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo produced film kicked off in October 2021 with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer.

The thriller will debut in cinemas from April 15, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Inkblot set to debut new thriller 'The Blood Covenant'

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Sky Film Distribution 'Lazarus' Movie Release Campaign

Tega Oghenejobo of MAVIN can be the answer to Universal Music Group’s troubles in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

Tega Oghenejobo of MAVIN can be the answer to Universal Music Group’s troubles in Nigeria [Pulse Explainer]

CEAN reveals why film exhibitors reject horror movies

CEAN reveals why film exhibitors reject horror movies

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Fireboy features on Madonna's remake of 'Frozen' with Sickick

Fireboy features on Madonna's remake of 'Frozen' with Sickick

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber are surrounded by colors, women and Afrobeats in new video for, 'Attention'

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber are surrounded by colors, women and Afrobeats in new video for, 'Attention'

Buju and Pheelz's new banger, 'Finesse' hits No. 1 in London, UK

Buju and Pheelz's new banger, 'Finesse' hits No. 1 in London, UK

Pheelz and Buju release Wizkid-endorsed new single, 'Finesse'

Pheelz and Buju release Wizkid-endorsed new single, 'Finesse'

Trending

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

Simon Leviev [The Independent]

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]

Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]