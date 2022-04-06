'Blood and Water' season 3 is officially in the works!

Netflix, on Wednesday, announced principal photography via its Nigerian and South African social media handles. The post features Ama Qamata (Puleng), Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele), Thabang Molaba (KB) and Dillon Windvogel (Wade) in what looks like a behind the scene shot.

News of the new season comes nearly six months after the show's second season premiered to a rousing reception by fans of the show.

The new season followed Puleng's quest to uncover the circumstances leading to Fikile's kidnap thus uncovering a brutal human trafficking cartel. The season ended on a cliffhanger with the introduction of what might be a new villain.