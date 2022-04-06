Fans of Netflix's hit teen drama series 'Blood and Water' officially have a new reason to celebrate as the streaming giant has confirmed production of a brand new season.
'Blood and Water' season 3 is officially in the works!
Season two of the Netflix SA Original premiered in 2021.
Netflix, on Wednesday, announced principal photography via its Nigerian and South African social media handles. The post features Ama Qamata (Puleng), Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele), Thabang Molaba (KB) and Dillon Windvogel (Wade) in what looks like a behind the scene shot.
News of the new season comes nearly six months after the show's second season premiered to a rousing reception by fans of the show.
The new season followed Puleng's quest to uncover the circumstances leading to Fikile's kidnap thus uncovering a brutal human trafficking cartel. The season ended on a cliffhanger with the introduction of what might be a new villain.
Regarded as one of the most globally successful African originals, 'Blood and Water' follows a 16-year-old high school student who embarks on an investigation to uncover circumstances leading to the disappearance of her sister shortly after her birth. Season one of the Nosipho Dumisa created series premiered in May 2020.
