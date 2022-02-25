RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The seven-episode series adaptation premiered to positive reviews on Netflix in September 2021.

The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]
The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]

A new season of drama series 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works with pre-production talks well underway.

Recommended articles

Confirming the show's second season, show creator, Arese Ugwu shared an Instagram post of a photo with the show's producers and director, Lala Akindoju, Bunmi Ajakaiye, and Isoken Ogiemwonyi. She captioned the post:

"First pre-production meeting for Smart Money Woman Season 2 with my female-led team...I’m so excited but I know I have my work cut out for me because it’s going to be EPIC!”

The screenplay by Pearl Osibu and Jola Ayeye, follows the bestselling novel's plot based on five friends on their journey to financial liberation. Each episode addresses debt, black tax, spending, money misconceptions, love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures.

The first season starred Osas Ighodaro in the lead role as Zuri with Toni Tones, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ebenezer Eno, Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Temisan 'Taymesan' Emmanuel, Nonso Bassey and Akindoju in supporting cast.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

BBNaija's Vee confirms her relationship with Neo Akpofure is over

BBNaija's Nina chides Nigerians complaining about being trapped in Ukraine

BBNaija's Nina chides Nigerians complaining about being trapped in Ukraine

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Chike releases beautiful visuals for, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike releases beautiful visuals for, 'Nwoke Oma'

Tkinzy releases his new EP, SOUL MATE as TENI features in one of the tracks

Tkinzy releases his new EP, "SOUL MATE" as TENI features in one of the tracks

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Monaky is back with two exciting songs

Monaky is back with two exciting songs

Trending

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Nollywood rituals [Asaase Radio]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke to star in new Dimeji Ajibola film 'Passport'

BTS of 'Passport' movie directed by Dimeji Ajibola [VSL Media]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

2Baba in the official trailer for Young, Famous and African