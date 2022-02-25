A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

Confirming the show's second season, show creator, Arese Ugwu shared an Instagram post of a photo with the show's producers and director, Lala Akindoju, Bunmi Ajakaiye, and Isoken Ogiemwonyi. She captioned the post:

"First pre-production meeting for Smart Money Woman Season 2 with my female-led team...I’m so excited but I know I have my work cut out for me because it’s going to be EPIC!”

The screenplay by Pearl Osibu and Jola Ayeye, follows the bestselling novel's plot based on five friends on their journey to financial liberation. Each episode addresses debt, black tax, spending, money misconceptions, love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures.