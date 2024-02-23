You won't believe these 3 'real jobs' Trevor Noah held before becoming famous

Speaking on the latest episode of his Spotify original podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah, the comedian said that it's ridiculous to think he hasn’t held a 9 to 5 job in his life.

See below three jobs he held before becoming famous:

1. Working at a video game arcade.

Trevor Noah revealed that before the fame he once worked at a video game arcade. Although this experience was acquired decades ago, he still counts it as a viable work experience.

At the arcade, he was the token attendant, in charge of converting gamers' money into tokens.

2. Reading electricity meters for his mum's business

Another job Noah mentioned was reading the electricity meters for his mother's business back in South Africa. This was a job he spoke highly of, highlighting his involvement in the family business and asserting that without him, they couldn't know how much electricity was used every month. Noah proudly emphasised on his electricity monitoring skills from back then.

3. Taxi Driver