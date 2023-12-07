ADVERTISEMENT
Why I went for Big Brother Naija back in 2018 - Bam Bam

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She makes it clear that 'fame' was the last thing on her mind then.

It took Bam Bam some time to adjust to the fame that came after Big Brother Naija [Instagram/Bammybestowed]
She recently appeared as a guest on the With Chude podcast hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she described how she was plunged into a world of popularity after the show, which was unfamiliar to her despite starring in small films before.

"The culture shock was the biggest surprise; I didn't know what to do with myself. I never expected it, and I was dumbfounded, asking myself 'Is this really happening?'. Like the fame? I wasn't even going there to look for it; I just wanted to be seen and for my work to be appreciated," she began.

Bam Bam auditioned for the popular reality show twice—once in 2017 in Abuja and again in 2018—and was picked after her second trial. She stated that the shift in her life was so drastic after attaining fame that she was consistently overwhelmed.

She continued, "I had always been acting but not just as a lead actor and all that; I have been doing adverts and these things that I'm passionate about. I just wanted to be seen and be paid for my work, so everything that came with it surprised me, and I was genuinely overwhelmed. I just took every day at a time, and that's how I've been able to survive."

Luck was definitely on her side because she went in with the expectation to get recognition for her work, and she came out with that, fame, and a man. The man who just so happens to be her loving husband now and the father of her two beautiful daughters—a success all round.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

