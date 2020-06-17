The first known celebrity casualty of the dreaded coronavirus from Nigeria is the veteran On-Air personality, Dan Foster.

The death of the versatile broadcaster was confirmed by his wife, Lovina on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

According to her, the veteran broadcaster tested positive for COVID-19 the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and died on Wednesday.

Since the news broke of his death, friends, celebrities, and Nigerians have taken to Twitter where they expressed their sadness of his demise.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter over the death of the On-Air personality.