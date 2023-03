She was hailed as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 95th Academy Awards; however, other people criticised her for blocking the view of those behind her with her gown.

In a comment on the hot topic, Edochie shared his two cents and compared her to American actor Will Smith, who was the internet's talk of the past Oscar ceremony.

Notwithstanding the accusations around Tems' dress, Yul praised Tems for putting Nigeria on the map and advised her detractors to attend the Oscars first before criticising her attire.

He wrote, “Before you criticise @temsbaby for her Oscar dress, attend the Oscars first. Just like Will Smith’s slap did last year, Tems stole the show this year. Congratulations girl. We’re proud of you. Nigeria is proud of you.”

Last year, Will Smith made headlines online for the moment that he hit Chris Rock, one of the hosts of the Oscars in 2022, when the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.