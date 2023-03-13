ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?

Temi Iwalaiye

Tems gown at the 2023 Oscars had a large hood that blocked the view of many guests.

Tems at the Oscars [Gettyimages]
Tems at the Oscars [Gettyimages]

Tems is a record breaker and a glass ceiling shatterer. She was at the 2023 Oscars not just as a guest but as a nominee. She co-wrote 'Lift me up' which was performed by Rihanna for Black Panther II and nominated for best score.

Recommended articles

Tems at the Oscars [Gettyimages]
Tems at the Oscars [Gettyimages] Tems walked the carpet in a white, cloud-like gown with a curved headpiece. Business Insider USA

Tems outfit got rave reviews, she wore a sculpted Lever Couture gown, quite similar to what Cardi B wore to the Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue with her outfit is it looked great on the red carpet, but it didn’t make any sense considering the sitting arrangement. Those behind her couldn’t see anything and even the man beside her was really struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now she’s the subject of so many memes and jokes. What she should have done was wear two outfits, one for the red carpet and the other for the award show, Beyoncé and Zendaya so that all the time.

But whether she was a fashion hit goes without saying. She was certainly one of the best dressed.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?

Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The worst-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

8 better ways to start your Monday morning

5 effective silent ways to deal with stress

5 effective silent ways to deal with stress

7 simple home remedies for an upset stomach

7 simple home remedies for an upset stomach

6 things people think sex does but doesn't

6 things people think sex does but doesn't

7 strong signs (you shouldn't ignore) he wants a future with you

7 strong signs (you shouldn't ignore) he wants a future with you

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Be inspired for work by Sylvia [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Sylvia Nduka

Jemima Osunde is our style guide [Instagram]

Aso-Ebi ladies slay: Jemima Osunde is our guide to class and decency

Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steamy new pictures

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram