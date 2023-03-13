Tems is a record breaker and a glass ceiling shatterer. She was at the 2023 Oscars not just as a guest but as a nominee. She co-wrote 'Lift me up' which was performed by Rihanna for Black Panther II and nominated for best score.
Tems and her large hood at the Oscars: Fashion hit or miss?
Tems gown at the 2023 Oscars had a large hood that blocked the view of many guests.
Tems outfit got rave reviews, she wore a sculpted Lever Couture gown, quite similar to what Cardi B wore to the Grammys.
The issue with her outfit is it looked great on the red carpet, but it didn’t make any sense considering the sitting arrangement. Those behind her couldn’t see anything and even the man beside her was really struggling.
Now she’s the subject of so many memes and jokes. What she should have done was wear two outfits, one for the red carpet and the other for the award show, Beyoncé and Zendaya so that all the time.
But whether she was a fashion hit goes without saying. She was certainly one of the best dressed.
