'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress confirmed that like many women, she has experienced sexual harassment with a man who promised her a job but made inappropriate advances at her.

"Yes, I’ve experienced it. I tried to work with someone some time ago, and he invited me to his office," the actress began.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: "When I got there, he made me wait from afternoon until evening before attending to me. It was weird, but because I was trying to work, I had to be respectful. Then evening came, and he was talking about hanging out in the lounge. Since I was trying to get work, I said, 'Okay, cool, let’s go discuss in the lounge."

After keeping her waiting for hours, when they got to the lounge, she said the man began making inappropriate advances towards her. Okoli further recalled how the man had told her point blank that he wanted to sleep with her in exchange for the job she sought.

"When we got to the lounge, he started scratching my hand. He said we were going to smash, and he would give me the job. It was actually a job, not an acting gig. So yeah, I’ve had that experience, and I think he’s a very crazy guy because, some time ago, he was called out for fraud," she narrated.