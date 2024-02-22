ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She recalled how a man advanced towards her under the guise of providing gainful employment

Skinny Girl in Transit actress Chioma Okoli narrates her experience with sexual harassment [Insyagram/Chioma_okoli]
Skinny Girl in Transit actress Chioma Okoli narrates her experience with sexual harassment [Insyagram/Chioma_okoli]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress confirmed that like many women, she has experienced sexual harassment with a man who promised her a job but made inappropriate advances at her.

"Yes, I’ve experienced it. I tried to work with someone some time ago, and he invited me to his office," the actress began.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: "When I got there, he made me wait from afternoon until evening before attending to me. It was weird, but because I was trying to work, I had to be respectful. Then evening came, and he was talking about hanging out in the lounge. Since I was trying to get work, I said, 'Okay, cool, let’s go discuss in the lounge."

After keeping her waiting for hours, when they got to the lounge, she said the man began making inappropriate advances towards her. Okoli further recalled how the man had told her point blank that he wanted to sleep with her in exchange for the job she sought.

"When we got to the lounge, he started scratching my hand. He said we were going to smash, and he would give me the job. It was actually a job, not an acting gig. So yeah, I’ve had that experience, and I think he’s a very crazy guy because, some time ago, he was called out for fraud," she narrated.

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

In 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed that he was attacked, but Osundairo states that Smollett hired him and his brother [Just Chude]

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife Yetunde

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney