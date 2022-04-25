Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

However, when it comes to a celebrity's wedding, the standard is always top-notch.

From the star-studded guests' list, distinctive Aseobi to the even the hashtags which can trend on social media for weeks, Nigerian celebrities sure do know how to make a wedding the talk of the town.

On our list this week, we will be looking at seven of the most popular celebrity weddings that have made the headlines in the decade so far.

1 Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar

Nollywood child star Williams Uchemba announced in October 2020, that he had proposed to his medical doctor partner, Brunella Oscar.

Even though Brunella was relatively unknown in the celebrity world, they did have a celebrity wedding.

The couple tied the knot later that year in Lagos. Trust Nigerian celebrities as they came out in their numbers to celebrate one of their own. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2022.

2 Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem

Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem are one of the very few couples to have emerged from a Nigerian reality TV show. The former Big Brother Naija housemates got engaged during the yuletide season in 2019.

It was one of the most talked-about engagements in the entertainment industry. They walked down the aisle the following year in a surprisingly, private wedding ceremony. Khafi and Gedoni welcomed their first child in 2021.

3 Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood's screen goddess Rita Dominic sent social media into a frenzy on Christmas day, 2020, after she shared a photo of herself and her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

This would be the first time the movie star would be revealing the identity of her partner since her career began two decades ago.

Let's just say Dominic's wedding ceremony was the most attended celebrity wedding since Banky W and Adesua Etomi's carnival-like wedding in 2017.

Owerri, the host city of the wedding witnessed an influx of visitors in April 2022, as celebrities turned up in their numbers all glammed up for one of the industry's finest.

4 Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

She needs no introduction as she is one of Nigeria's most talented video directors. Kemi Adetiba first set social media on fire in February 2022, when she announced that she was engaged to Oscar Heman-Ackah.

While Nigerians were still trying to recover from Rita Dominic's fanfare wedding ceremony, a date was announced for Adetiba's fairytale wedding.

The couple got married in April 2022 in Lagos. It was attended by who is who in the entertainment industry. One unique feat at the wedding ceremony was the absence of the usual colourful aseobi. Family, friends and well-wishers all came dressed in different attires.

5 Toyin Lawani and Segun Wealth

Nigerian fashion stylist Toyin Lawal can be described as one who can go the extra mile to achieve anything - a feat common in her fashion designs.

Well, when she announced that she was getting married to celebrity photographer Segun Wealth, the pre-wedding photos kinda gave everyone a hint as to what to expect at the wedding ceremony proper.

The cool couple got married in a very colourful ceremony in 2021. The wedding took place at one of Lagos' most expensive event centers.

Just like most weddings on this list, it was a star-studded wedding. It didn't just have celebrities in attendance but also saw some royalties and government personalities grace the occasion.

6 Ikechukwu and Ella

One celebrity who has always kept his private life, private is veteran rapper, Ikechukwu. In September 2020, the rapper teased fans and followers on social media with a photo of his supermodel partner, Ella. Questions about his relationship began to fill the lips of Nigerians.

In February 2021, the rapper announced his engagement with Ella. In four months, the rapper and Ella held their wedding in Lagos. It was another star-studded wedding ceremony that saw several A-list celebrities in attendance.

7 Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

In 2019, former Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese announced his engagement to beauty expert Anita Adetoye. A private introduction ceremony was held in their honour.

The following year, the couple had their wedding ceremony. It was one of the most talked-about wedding ceremonies at that time.

Sadly, in 2021, rumours of crisis in their marriage began to filter the air. This started after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their wedding pictures.