Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Odion Okonofua

These weddings not only trended on social media but saw some of your favourite A-List celebrities in attendance.

Some of the most popular celebrity weddings that have made the headlines in the decade so far.
Some of the most popular celebrity weddings that have made the headlines in the decade so far.

Weddings are a big deal in this part of the world and Nigerians have never disappointed when it comes to showing off our culture, fashion, Owambe spirit and stupendous wealth at these ceremonies.

However, when it comes to a celebrity's wedding, the standard is always top-notch.

From the star-studded guests' list, distinctive Aseobi to the even the hashtags which can trend on social media for weeks, Nigerian celebrities sure do know how to make a wedding the talk of the town.

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]
A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith] Pulse Nigeria

On our list this week, we will be looking at seven of the most popular celebrity weddings that have made the headlines in the decade so far.

1 Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar

Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]
Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba] Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood child star Williams Uchemba announced in October 2020, that he had proposed to his medical doctor partner, Brunella Oscar.

Even though Brunella was relatively unknown in the celebrity world, they did have a celebrity wedding.

Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar [Instagram/SunnyVirgin]
Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar [Instagram/SunnyVirgin] Pulse Nigeria

The couple tied the knot later that year in Lagos. Trust Nigerian celebrities as they came out in their numbers to celebrate one of their own. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2022.

2 Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]
Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi] Pulse Nigeria

Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem are one of the very few couples to have emerged from a Nigerian reality TV show. The former Big Brother Naija housemates got engaged during the yuletide season in 2019.

Reality TV stars Khafi and Gedoni [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]
Reality TV stars Khafi and Gedoni [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi] Pulse Nigeria

It was one of the most talked-about engagements in the entertainment industry. They walked down the aisle the following year in a surprisingly, private wedding ceremony. Khafi and Gedoni welcomed their first child in 2021.

3 Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood's screen goddess Rita Dominic sent social media into a frenzy on Christmas day, 2020, after she shared a photo of herself and her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

This would be the first time the movie star would be revealing the identity of her partner since her career began two decades ago.

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]
Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

Let's just say Dominic's wedding ceremony was the most attended celebrity wedding since Banky W and Adesua Etomi's carnival-like wedding in 2017.

Owerri, the host city of the wedding witnessed an influx of visitors in April 2022, as celebrities turned up in their numbers all glammed up for one of the industry's finest.

4 Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

Kemi Adetiba and her partner Oscar [Instagram/KemiAdetiba]
Kemi Adetiba and her partner Oscar [Instagram/KemiAdetiba] Pulse Nigeria

She needs no introduction as she is one of Nigeria's most talented video directors. Kemi Adetiba first set social media on fire in February 2022, when she announced that she was engaged to Oscar Heman-Ackah.

While Nigerians were still trying to recover from Rita Dominic's fanfare wedding ceremony, a date was announced for Adetiba's fairytale wedding.

The couple got married in April 2022 in Lagos. It was attended by who is who in the entertainment industry. One unique feat at the wedding ceremony was the absence of the usual colourful aseobi. Family, friends and well-wishers all came dressed in different attires.

5 Toyin Lawani and Segun Wealth

Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth [MofeBamuyiwa]
Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth [MofeBamuyiwa] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian fashion stylist Toyin Lawal can be described as one who can go the extra mile to achieve anything - a feat common in her fashion designs.

Well, when she announced that she was getting married to celebrity photographer Segun Wealth, the pre-wedding photos kinda gave everyone a hint as to what to expect at the wedding ceremony proper.

Toyin Lawani and her hubby Segun Wealth [MofeBamuyiwa]
Toyin Lawani and her hubby Segun Wealth [MofeBamuyiwa] Pulse Nigeria

The cool couple got married in a very colourful ceremony in 2021. The wedding took place at one of Lagos' most expensive event centers.

Just like most weddings on this list, it was a star-studded wedding. It didn't just have celebrities in attendance but also saw some royalties and government personalities grace the occasion.

6 Ikechukwu and Ella

Ikechukwu and his fiancee [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]
Ikechukwu and his fiancee [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu] Pulse Nigeria

One celebrity who has always kept his private life, private is veteran rapper, Ikechukwu. In September 2020, the rapper teased fans and followers on social media with a photo of his supermodel partner, Ella. Questions about his relationship began to fill the lips of Nigerians.

Ikechukwu flanked by his celebrity friends on his wedding [Instagram/OfficialPraiz]
Ikechukwu flanked by his celebrity friends on his wedding [Instagram/OfficialPraiz] Pulse Nigeria

In February 2021, the rapper announced his engagement with Ella. In four months, the rapper and Ella held their wedding in Lagos. It was another star-studded wedding ceremony that saw several A-list celebrities in attendance.

7 Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye [LindaiKejiblog]
Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye [LindaiKejiblog] Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye [LindaiKejiblog] Pulse Nigeria

In 2019, former Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese announced his engagement to beauty expert Anita Adetoye. A private introduction ceremony was held in their honour.

The following year, the couple had their wedding ceremony. It was one of the most talked-about wedding ceremonies at that time.

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye
Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye Pulse Nigeria

Sadly, in 2021, rumours of crisis in their marriage began to filter the air. This started after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their wedding pictures.

The rumours of their marriage crash came barely a year after they walked down the aisle.

Odion Okonofua

