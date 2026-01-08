Agu.ng Levels Up with New Stores, Women’s Wear & Premium Essentials Nigerians Love
Fashion lovers, this one’s for you.
Agu.ng, one of Nigeria’s leading premium fashion retail brands, is expanding — and doing it in style. The brand has opened two new stores at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, and Ikenga Mall, Awka, adding to its growing network of over 8 stores nationwide.
Known for its clean silhouettes and everyday premium essentials, Agu.ng is also making a bold move by introducing women’s wear into its collection — bringing more versatility and style options to its customers.
Shopper favorites like the Inzane briefs and the Agu & Sons Ltd range — featuring belts, loafers, and cargo shorts — remain staples for anyone looking to elevate their everyday wardrobe.
Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, Agu.ng delivers convenience through its cutting-edge eCommerce platform, making premium fashion accessible anytime, anywhere.
Feel free to visit Agu.ng today, shop premium quality at the best prices.
