Agu.ng Levels Up with New Stores, Women’s Wear & Premium Essentials Nigerians Love 

Agu.ng, one of Nigeria’s leading premium fashion retail brands, is expanding — and doing it in style. The brand has opened two new stores at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, and Ikenga Mall, Awka, adding to its growing network of over 8 stores nationwide.

Known for its clean silhouettes and everyday premium essentials, Agu.ng is also making a bold move by introducing women’s wear into its collection — bringing more versatility and style options to its customers.

Shopper favorites like the Inzane briefs and the Agu & Sons Ltd range — featuring belts, loafers, and cargo shorts — remain staples for anyone looking to elevate their everyday wardrobe.