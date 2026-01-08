Advertisement

Agu.ng Levels Up with New Stores, Women’s Wear & Premium Essentials Nigerians Love 

Pulse Mix 16:01 - 08 January 2026
Fashion lovers, this one’s for you. 

Agu.ng, one of Nigeria’s leading premium fashion retail brands, is expanding — and doing it in style. The brand has opened two new stores at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, and Ikenga Mall, Awka, adding to  its growing network of over 8 stores nationwide.

Known for its clean silhouettes and everyday premium essentials, Agu.ng  is also making a bold move by introducing women’s wear into its  collection — bringing more versatility and style options to its customers. 

Shopper favorites like the Inzane briefs and the Agu & Sons Ltd range — featuring belts, loafers, and cargo shorts — remain staples for anyone looking to elevate their everyday wardrobe. 

Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, Agu.ng delivers convenience through its cutting-edge eCommerce platform, making premium fashion accessible anytime, anywhere. 

Feel free to visit Agu.ng today, shop premium quality at the best prices.

