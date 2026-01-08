Amala, Nyash and 6 New Nigerian Words Added to Oxford English Dictionary

The latest update reflects the growing global reach of Nigerian language and culture.

In a significant nod to the vibrant linguistic contributions of Nigeria and West Africa, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has expanded its lexicon once again.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the OED announced the inclusion of 22 new expressions from the region, reflecting the dynamic evolution of English influenced by Nigerian Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo, and other local languages.

Among the standout additions are words like “amala” and “nyash”, which have long been staples in Nigerian vernacular but are now officially recognised in one of the world's most authoritative dictionaries.

These join six other notable terms, “abeg”, “biko”, “afrobeats”, “Ghana Must Go”, “mammy market”, and “moi moi,” highlighting the cultural richness and global reach of West African expressions.

Meanings, Culture, and Everyday Usage of the New Words

The word "nyash" is defined by the OED as a person's buttocks, particularly a woman's, referring to the bottom or backside.

This term, derived from Nigerian Pidgin and widely used in casual conversations, music, and social media, encapsulates the playful and expressive nature of Nigerian slang. It has gained traction beyond Nigeria's borders, appearing in Afrobeats lyrics and online memes, symbolising body positivity and humour in everyday discourse.

Similarly, "amala" refers to a kind of dough made from yam or unripe plantain flour, typically formed into a ball and served as an accompaniment to soups and stews. This beloved Nigerian delicacy, especially popular in Yoruba cuisine, represents the heart of West African culture.

Amala

Another intriguing addition is "mammy market", which describes a market typically run by women, originally associated with military barracks but now extending to youth service camps and educational institutions. These bustling hubs offer everything from food and drinks to household items. The term evokes images of lively, informal trading spaces that foster community and resilience in structured environments like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps.

The six other words added in this batch further illustrate the diversity of Nigerian influences. "Abeg", a Pidgin plea meaning "please" or "I beg you", is used in imploring or softening requests, as in "abeg, no vex" (please, don't be angry). Its Igbo counterpart, "biko", carries a similar connotation, often translated as "please" in a more emphatic tone.

"Afrobeats", a genre-blending music style originating from Nigeria and Ghana, fuses traditional African rhythms with jazz, funk, and highlife, popularised by artists like Fela Kuti and contemporaries such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. The OED's recognition underscores its global dominance in contemporary music scenes.

Ghana Must Go Bags

"Ghana Must Go", a phrase with historical baggage, refers to the chequered plastic bags used for carrying belongings, stemming from the 1983 expulsion of Ghanaians from Nigeria. Today, it symbolises migration and everyday utility across West Africa.

Moi moi [YouTube]

Finally, "moi moi" is a steamed pudding made from beans, black-eyed peas, onions, and spices, a staple snack or side dish that highlights the region's culinary ingenuity.

These terms are among 22 Nigerian and West African words included in the December 2025/January 2026 release to reflect the global influence of West African English.

Linguistic Significance, History, and Global Impact

This 2026 update was reportedly spearheaded by Dr. Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian English consultant for the OED, who drafted most of these entries. When you click the West African English pronunciation icon for words like nyash on the OED website, you will hear his voice.

Dr. Ugwuanyi's involvement continues a tradition of collaboration between the OED and regional linguists, ensuring that global English remains inclusive and reflective of its users worldwide.

This is not the first time Nigerian words have enriched the OED. In January 2025, terms like "japa" (to flee or emigrate suddenly), "419" (referring to advance-fee fraud scams), and "suya" (spicy grilled meat) were added, addressing themes of migration, crime, and street food.

Before then, the January 2020 update introduced "danfo" (a yellow minibus taxi), "okada" (a motorcycle taxi), and "mama put" (a roadside eatery), painting a picture of Nigeria's urban hustle and informal economy. The inclusion of these words signifies more than linguistic expansion; it acknowledges the profound impact of Nigerian culture on global English.

With over 250 languages spoken in Nigeria alone, the country's huge diaspora population has propelled these terms into international usage. Nigerian pop culture has further accelerated this process thanks to Social media platforms, Nollywood films, and the booming Afrobeats industry.

As English changes, adding words from Nigeria makes the language feel more inclusive. It gives everyone a more equal seat at the table. For Nigerians everywhere, seeing their own slang and expressions recognized is a huge point of pride. It shows that their way of speaking actually matters.

But not everyone sees it the same way. Some people worry about cultural appropriation, which is when people use these words without actually understanding the culture behind them, which can water down the original meaning. Others consider inclusion to be a positive step as it acts like a bridge between different cultures, helping us understand each other better.