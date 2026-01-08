Wizkid Makes History: First African Artist to Surpass 10 Billion Spotify Streams

Wizkid's 10 billion streams milestone is more than a statistic. It’s yet another proof of his global impact.

In a groundbreaking achievement that underscores Afrobeats global rise, Nigerian megastar Wizkid has become the first African artist to exceed 10 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This milestone, confirmed by industry trackers, cements his status as a trailblazer who has propelled African music onto the international stage.

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, his journey from rising star, to the face of Afrobeats, and subsequently, global stardom is a testament to his innovative sound, strategic collaborations, constant evolution, massive fanbase.

Wizkid at FutureFest 2025 in TBS Lagos | Credit: X/@Wizkid Gallery

This record-breaking feat arrives amid a surge in Afrobeats' popularity, with Wizkid at the forefront. As of early January 2026, Wizkid boasts more than 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His catalogue continues to resonate with fans worldwide, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary R&B, dancehall, and pop elements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His streams have been bolstered by a mix of solo hits, features, and albums that have amassed billions of plays.

The Road to 10 Billion: Chart-Topping Collaborations and Timeless Hits

Wizkid's ascent to this Spotify pinnacle began in the early 2010s with his debut album Superstar (2011), which introduced infectious tracks like "Holla at Your Boy" and "Don't Dull," establishing him as the next big thing.

However, it was his 2014 single "Ojuelegba" that truly marked a turning point, not just for his career but for the entire Afrobeats movement. “Ojuelegba” captured the raw hustle of urban life in Nigeria, blending heartfelt lyrics with infectious rhythms. It became an anthem for dreamers, hustlers, and underdogs across Africa. With over 100 million streams on Spotify, "Ojuelegba" was the first Afrobeats track to attract major mainstream artists for a remix, featuring Drake and Skepta in 2015, which unlocked unprecedented international awareness and critical acclaim for the genre.

This remix propelled Afrobeats into global conversations and is rightfully considered one of the greatest Afrobeats songs of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Building on this momentum, Wizkid's international breakthrough came in 2016 with Drake's "One Dance.” His cameo on the record alongside Kyla was an instant hit that has grown to become one of the biggest songs of the 21st century as evident in its over 3 billion streams on Spotify. This collaboration not only introduced Afrobeats to international mainstream audiences, but also opened doors for Wizkid's global rise.

His third album Sounds from the Other Side (2017), delivered the hit "Come Closer" featuring Drake, bolstering his catalogue and growing his reach.

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid

His 2020 album Made in Lagos featured the viral "Essence" featuring Tems, which has now surpassed 334 million streams and earned platinum status, amplified by a Justin Bieber remix. Other key hits include “Joro,” which has garnered over 200 million streams) and his latest album. His fifth album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ enjoyed steaming success with ‘2 Sugar,’ his collaboration with Ayra Starr crossing 70 million Spotify streams. His latest project ‘Morayo’ was also the most streamed album on Spotify Nigeria in 2025.

Wizkid is Apple Music Nigeria’s 2025 Artist of the Year | Credit: Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, his strategic collaborations with global heavyweights such Chris Brown, Skepta to Major Lazer, and Metrobooming, Beyonce, and Ty Dolla Sign, has contributed significantly to his Spotify streams. These efforts, combined with sold-out tours and viral social media moments, have steadily accumulated streams, making the 10 billion mark a culmination of over a decade of consistent output.

A Lasting Cultural Impact

Wizkid | Credit: Instagram

Beyond the numbers, Wizkid's influence on Afrobeats is profound and multifaceted. Often credited with ushering in a new era for the genre, his debut album Superstar served as a blueprint for young Nigerian artists, blending fuji, R&B, and hip-hop to deliver an exciting Afropop sound that resonated across demographics.

Among some of his notable feats includes, his record breaking 2024 concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as sold shows in iconic arenas across Europe and The Americas.