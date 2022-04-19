RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Odion Okonofua

The D day is finally here!

Nollywood movie star Rita Dominic [Instagram/AzzeNaija]

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominicis has held her traditional wedding with her hubby Fidelis Anosike.

The movie star recently held her bridal shower ahead of the much-talked-about wedding.

The traditional wedding took place in Dominic's home state, Imo, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The movie star's first outfit for the day was one of the symbolic Igbo traditional outfits.

The ceremony was attended by friends, colleagues and well-wishers of the power couple.

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in April.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower.

The private event saw some of Nollywood's screen goddesses in attendance.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, Rita Dominic won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Odion Okonofua

